Comal County Fair and Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Fair and Rodeo will join the growing list of canceled events and festivals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive board of the Comal County Fair has made the “necessary” decision to cancel the festival and rodeo, CCFA President Charles E. Wimberley said late Wednesday. The festival and rodeo typically take place in late September.

He said the cancellation is in the best interest of volunteers, vendors and patrons as the county continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Much thought and discussion has occurred these past several months as we optimistically planned to host a secure event, while maintaining the integrity of both the fair and rodeo we love,” he said in a Facebook post.

“For 127 years, the Comal County Fair Association stands for promoting agriculture pursuits along with benevolent and civic support. At this time, we must hold true to these values to preserve our heritage while staying committed to protecting our community and future fairs.”

The Comal County Fair will return in 2021, he said.

Comal County has reported a total of 1,422 COVIS-19 cases and 30 deaths due to the virus. A total of 516 residents have recovered from the virus.

