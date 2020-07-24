Grand jury hands down murder indictment in May head-on crash that left 1 dead

SAN ANTONIO – More than 200 indictments were handed down by Bexar County grand juries this week, including one for murder.

Joseph William Woolard, 36, was indicted on a murder charge in the death of 20-year-old Asante Contreras.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man charged with murder in wrong-way crash was fugitive in attempted capital murder of Bexar County deputy, DA says

Contreras died in a head-on crash with Woolard on May 4.

Woolard attempted to escape from officers. He was also indicted on two more charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest - detention with vehicle.

Contreras was a volunteer medic at the Medina County Emergency Services Department.