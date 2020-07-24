Man ripped engagement ring from woman’s finger during botched OfferUp exchange, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-area man is accused of stealing a diamond engagement ring from a woman after he agreed to pay her $250 on OfferUp.

Ryan Alexander, 21, was arrested Thursday on a theft charge, according to Bexar County Jail records. His bond has been set at $7,500

San Antonio police said on May 31, Alexander agreed to purchase the ring for $250 on the online marketplace and they had agreed to meet in the parking lot of a Walmart and shopping center in the 2100 block of SE Loop 410.

He approached her car on foot as she waited for him inside her vehicle, police said. He allegedly leaned “his whole body” into the window and asked if he could hold the ring.

The woman said he could hold the ring if she could hold the money, according to an arrest affidavit.

Alexander grabbed her hand, ripped the ring off the victim’s finger and ran off, investigators said.

He did not show any weapon and did not make a threat, police said. The woman was not injured in the incident.

The affidavit states the diamond ring was valued at $1,500.

Read also: Man accused of killing, burying wife in SC was headed to Texas, authorities say