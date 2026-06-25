Silver Alert issued for man last seen north of downtown San Antonio Carlos Rubio Jr. was last seen Wednesday, June 24 Carlos Rubio Jr. (Texas Department of Public Safety) SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen north of downtown San Antonio.
According to the alert, Carlos Rubio Jr., 67, was last seen at midnight Wednesday, June 24, in the 100 block of Dallas Street.
Rubio is 5 feet 7 inches tall and has gray hair and brown eyes. The alert said he was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and plaid pajama pants.
Anyone with information on Rubio’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
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Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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