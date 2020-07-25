Food service company to lay off hundreds as USAA extends work from home

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Sodexo Quality Life Services informed the Texas Workforce Commission that it plans to permanently lay off more than 300 workers.

That decision comes after the food service company and retailer, which operates several retail facilities at USAA, was informed that the financial services giant is extending work-from-home orders for its employees through December.

Sodexo noted in its letter to TWC that its on-site operation levels at USAA are based on the workforce count at the company’s Northwest San Antonio headquarters. With most of that workforce off site, Sodexo’s operations have been limited.

Sodexo operates five cafes, three Starbucks shops, The Grove and three company stores at USAA. The company said the decision by USAA will force it to keep those facilities closed until at least January 2021.

The affected workers had been on furlough since March.

Read more on numerous layoffs that are expected in Bexar County across multiple sectors at the San Antonio Business Journal.