Texas waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STARR Testing

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that the grade promotion requirement related to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test for students in grades 5 and 8 has been waived for the upcoming school year.

Waiving the grade promotion requirement related to STAAR testing for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.



In a statement, the governor’s office said that, typically, school systems must take into account a student’s score on the STAAR test to determine whether the student can be promoted to the next grade level. The office stated that traditional A-F rating system will remain in place with certain adjustments due to COVID-19.

“As always, our goal is to provide a high quality education for every Texas student,” Abbott said in a statement. “This will be a uniquely challenging school year, therefore, this year is about providing students every opportunity to overcome the disruptions caused by COVID-19. By waiving these promotion requirements, we are providing greater flexibility for students and teachers, while at the same time ensuring that Texas students continue to receive a great education — which we will continue to measure with high-quality assessments.”

The governor’s office stated that students enrolled in grades 5 and 8 are usually required to re-take a STAAR test late in the school year, and sometimes again in the summer if they do not meet grade-level requirements when taken during the spring.

Under Abbott’s waiver, the governor’s office says there will only be one administration of the STAAR grades 5 and 8 mathematics and reading assessments for the 2020–21 school year. The test will be administered in May to coincide with the administration of other STAAR grades 3-8 assessments.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement that parents of children enrolled in Texas public schools need to know how their children are developing, which is why the state opted for a standardized test with no grade-level promotion consequences.

“Parents deserve to know how well their children have learned grade-level knowledge and skills in reading and math, especially in a time when education has been substantially disrupted,” Morath said in a statement. “And educators use this valuable information to make adjustments to support students the following year. But there is no benefit to our children by requiring them to repeat a year based on a single test score given the disruptions of COVID, so we are waiving the grade promotion requirements from STAAR this year for our students.”

