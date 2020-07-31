Students, staff at San Antonio ISD must wear masks, district officials say

SAN ANTONIO – This incoming school year will be unlike any other in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and the San Antonio Independent School District has one more reminder to for all students and staff: Face coverings will be required for all.

The school district posted Friday on Facebook, reminding families that it will be providing face coverings appropriate for each grade level.

Face coverings will be required for all students and staff. We are providing face coverings appropriate for each grade... Posted by San Antonio ISD on Friday, July 31, 2020

Students in Pre-K through second grade can choose to wear a face shield instead of, or in addition to, a cloth face covering, according to district officials.

Clear face masks will also be provided to students who are deaf or hard of hearing, and parents can use different masks for their children if they choose, the school district says.

The school year for SAISD is slated to begin August 17th and will open its doors to students on Sept. 8, after Labor Day.

The first three weeks of school will be fully remote, and then after Labor Day, parents have the option of in-person learning or continuing remote.

RELATED: SAISD gives insight on how to best prepare children for 2020-21 school year