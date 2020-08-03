DSW to give $10,000 and free shoes away to deserving teachers

SAN ANTONIO – DSW wants to honor teachers during the coronavirus pandemic by giving away $10,000, free shoes and more.

The shoe store announced a contest on its website where teachers can be nominated for a chance to win some serious teacher appreciation, including cash for their dream virtual classroom set up.

Teachers can be nominated from now until Aug. 12 and contest winners will be announced on Aug. 14. The company said that 10 of the winners will win the grand prize -- $10,000 to go toward helping educators in virtual learning efforts. Grand prize winners will also receive a $650 DSW gift card equivalent to a year’s worth of shoes.

Additionally, the company said there will be 50 winners who receive $1,000 to help with the new school year and a $100 DSW gift card.

“We’re celebrating teachers in a big way,” the company said I the contest announcement. “Because the biggest thing we’ve learned this year is that teachers definitely have supernatural powers.”

To enter a teacher in DSW’s contest, email teachersweeps@dsw.com with the following information:

Nominee’s full name, email address and phone number

School name and district that they teach in

Why your nominee deserves to win

Your name and email address

Note that the contest rules stipulate that there can only be one entry per teacher in the contest.

In addition to the contest, DSW is also offering all teachers 20% of purchases in August. Teachers must show a valid school ID and be a VIP member to redeem.