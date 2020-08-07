The show must go on: Woodlawn Theatre to perform virtually

SAN ANTONIO – We’ve seen the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on Broadway, putting live in person performances on hold indefinitely.

The same is happening at the local theater level. Woodlawn Theatre has had to push pause on its summer performances.

But they are adapting and hoping to raise money with a live virtual performance tonight.

The theater is introducing a new virtual series, with cast reunion performances.

“We want to appeal to our patrons and show off our performers in the best light,” Christopher Rodriguez Woodlawn Theatre Executive Artistic Director said. “About a month ago we came up with the idea of cast reunions. That way we can take a look back on the great shows that have already been at the Woodlawn and invite those performers to share their experiences, fun memories and to also perform some songs from the production as well.”

The first installment will feature “Beauty and the Beast” cast members, that will have recorded and live performances for the show. This is a fundraiser for the Woodlawn Theatre.

“We are doing it so the Woodlawn Theatre is still around,” Rodriguez said. “This is a hard time for all theaters in our city, our state, our country across the world. So we just want people to know we are still out there and continue our mission.”

The event will be on Zoom and will cost five dollars.

Members from the theater say community support is crucial so they can continue to entertain, educate and enrich the community.