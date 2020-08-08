‘A great man gone too soon’: Family mourns Border Patrol agent who died of COVID-19 complications

SAN ANTONIO – A family is in mourning after their loved one, a U.S. Marine veteran and Border Patrol agent, died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“A great man gone too soon that would do anything for kids and his grandkids, anything for his community in general. He’s going to be missed by a lot of people,” said Mayra Vazquez, daughter of Marco Gonzales.

Gonzales’ family said he began feeling sick in June. He started having migraines.

“It was to the point where he was real weak,” said Catherine Ponce, Gonzales’ daughter.

On July 8, Gonzales went to the hospital in Del Rio, and the next day, he was transferred to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Westover Hills. His family said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Gonzales was placed on a ventilator and died on Aug. 5. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

“(He was) very strong. He would be the one to keep us all strong,” Ponce said.

Gonzales’ family said he loved his country.

“He would do anything for his country, whether it was the Marines, whether Border Patrol, just to keep his country safe,” Vazquez said.

A procession was held for the 15-year Border Patrol agent on Thursday from San Antonio to Del Rio.

“Passing through the Border Patrol station from Uvalde to Brackettville, beautiful. They had the Border Patrols lined up, and they were all saluting, saying their goodbyes,” Ponce said.

Gonzales’ daughters are holding onto every memory they have made with their dad.

“I’ll miss him and will never forget him. And he’s always in our hearts,” said Isabela Gonzales, Gonzales’ daughter.

Gonzales will be buried next week in Del Rio.