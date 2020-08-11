Become a detective in the new Tobin Center virtual escape room

SAN ANTONIO – For one night you can become a detective and take part in a virtual escape room.

It’s a new concept that the Tobin Center has introduced.

The two games will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The first game at 7:30 p.m. is nearly sold out and the second one will take place at 9 p.m.

How does this work?

Once you purchase a ticket ($27.50) you will be emailed a registration link and game code. After you register, you will get another email 24 hours before the event with directions and a player link.

The escape room theme is an online mystery experience where you are a detective that has to locate your partner and solve the mystery in 60 minutes.

You will be able to live chat with the others in the room (25 players total) and work together to solve the game.

The virtual escape room games are played on your own device and not at the Tobin Center.