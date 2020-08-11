Schools are redesigning their buildings to reduce spread of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Schools across San Antonio are still finalizing their reopening plans, which include finding ways to reduce the risk of teachers, students and staff contracting COVID-19.

Every district and private or religious schools can reopen when they deem it is safe. Most districts in Bexar County have decided not to reopen schools to in-person learning until after Labor Day.

Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, an epidemiologist in San Antonio, has been working with certain schools to identify ways to reduce the coronavirus spread. Bonham Academy has been working on its reopening plan since May, Rohr-Allegrini said.

“We did a walkthrough to determine, you know, where you would have checkpoints for a temperature if you needed that or just the flow so we could understand where the bottlenecks would be, potential risky areas,” she said.

