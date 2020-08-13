Police investigating ‘tragic loss of life’ at Methodist Hospital Northeast

LIVE OAK, Texas – Live Oak police are investigating a “tragic loss of life” at Methodist Hospital Northeast on Thursday night.

Michael Beaver, CEO of Methodist Hospital Northeast, released the following statement in regards to the heavy police presence.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that unexpectedly occurred on our campus today. Our hearts and prayers extend to the friends and family who lost their loved one. We are fully accommodating law enforcement as they conduct their investigation,” Beaver said.

Police have been on the scene as of around 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Yellow police tape has sectioned off the investigation area and several police vehicles are positioned on scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.