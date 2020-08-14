Pre-K 4 SA prepares for virtual, in-person classes as start of the school year nears

SAN ANTONIO – Pre-K 4 SA is set to begin its school year on Monday, but it will begin virtually.

In-person classes are set to start on September 8th and on Thursday, we got our first look at all the changes being made in preparation for students during our tour at the North Education Center.

The school will implement safety features on school buses, provide face masks and face shields for students and have a sanitizing process for toys and other materials, among other precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

