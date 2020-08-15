350 JBSA children receive donated backpacks, school supplies from Operation Homefront

SAN ANTONIO – A total of 350 military children in San Antonio now have a brand new backpack for the start of the new school year.

The giveaway was part of the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade, which was held Saturday morning at the AT&T Center’s parking lot.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event was held in a drive-thru format to abide by local and state health guidelines.

The donated backpacks were filled with essential school supplies and were given out to students in need of them.

Operation Homefront has been donating backpacks to students since 2008.

