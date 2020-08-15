Man shot, killed after group was ‘playing with a gun’ inside of a car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man is dead after San Antonio police said he was shot in the back after he and several other people were “playing with a gun” inside of a car.

The shooting happened around 12:38 a.m., Saturday, near Rosemont at Bethel Place Apartments on Acme Road.

Police said several people were “playing with a gun” inside of a car before the 22-year-old victim was shot in the back. The victim got out of the vehicle, ran toward an apartment building and collapsed in the courtyard, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Some of the suspects fled the scene, but some stayed and were taken in for questioning, police say.

Jaime Riojas, 19, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

