SAPD: 2 men hospitalized after overnight drive-by shooting on the North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are hospitalized and in serious condition after an overnight drive-by shooting on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m., Saturday, near the Alamo Apartments in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive.

According to police, two men drove up in a burgundy vehicle and fired several gunshots, striking two men that were standing outside by the street.

The victims were shot several times and were taken to University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle but were apprehended soon after the incident, according to officials.

Charges for the suspects are still pending and the investigation is ongoing.

