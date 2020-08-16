SAPD: 11-year-old critically injured, hospitalized after shooting on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year-old is hospitalized and in critical condition after a shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m., Saturday, in the 5500 block of Walzem Road.

Officers were called to the scene for a shooting in progress near Long John Silver’s.

Upon arrival, police said a shooting had transpired in the area and struck occupants in two different vehicles traveling eastbound on Walzem.

One vehicle was occupied with eight people, which consisted of one adult and seven juveniles. Of those occupants, an 11-year-old was shot and critically injured, police said.

The child was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment. The other occupants were uninjured.

In the second vehicle, which consisted of three occupants, a 35-year-old woman, who was a passenger, had also been shot.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No suspects are in custody as of yet, however, police said another individual that may have been involved in the shooting left the Long John Silver’s parking lot in a vehicle, traveling eastbound on Walzem.

The driver continued traveling for a short period of time before crashing the vehicle, police said.

It’s undetermined if that driver is a suspect in the incident and they are still at large, according to police. However, the vehicle is currently in police custody.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and details on the incident are limited. Some of this information is subject to change as more details are released.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

