Walmart in San Marcos installs high-tech pods for women who need to breastfeed or pump

SAN MARCOS – Walmart is supporting breastfeeding mothers in the San Marcos area with the installation of a new Mamava Breastfeeding Suite.

The Walmart located at 1015 Highway 80 recently installed the Mamava pod as an option for women to breastfeed or pump in a clean environment, according to a release from the company.

The pods can be accessed through the Mamava app which opens the pod with the touch of a button and allows breastfeeding mothers to customize lighting and airflow, leave digital notes of encouragement for other moms and listen to soothing sounds.

“There is nothing else like the Mamava pod. We strongly believe in what Mamava is doing to support moms and the experience the pods help create,” said executive vice president of people at Walmart Julie Murphy. “We are very excited to provide this for moms who work and shop at our stores.”

Walmart is the first retailer to install Mamava pods in stores and more than 100 Walmart Supercenter stores are expected to be installed with Mamava pods by the end of the year, the company announced.

“We started Mamava to ensure that every breastfeeding mother could choose whether or not to breastfeed, so we set out to remove all barriers to making that choice,” said Mamava’s CEO and co-founder Sascha Mayer. “Walmart’s commitment to supporting breastfeeding associates and community members with Mamava pods is a huge leap forward for inclusivity and normalizing breastfeeding culture.”

The San Marcos Walmart has recently undergone an extensive renovation which includes store upgrades like a refreshed pharmacy and vision center, expanded produce, bakery and deli section, polished concrete floors, a new checkout experience with 34 self-checkout registers and a new apparel and baby section, the company said.

August is National Breastfeeding Month. For breastfeeding support in the San Antonio or San Marcos area, click here.

Related articles: