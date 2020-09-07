Man dead following shooting on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say one man is dead following a shooting on the Northwest Side late Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. at an apartment complex on Cinnamon Creek Drive, not far from Fredericksburg Road.

The man, believed to be in his late teens, was dead when officers arrived, police said.

Details regarding the shooting have not been released, but one person has been detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.