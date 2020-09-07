75ºF

Man dead following shooting on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

Late teen found dead when officers arrived

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police respond to a fatal shooting on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at an apartment complex on Cinnamon Creek Drive.
San Antonio police respond to a fatal shooting on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at an apartment complex on Cinnamon Creek Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say one man is dead following a shooting on the Northwest Side late Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. at an apartment complex on Cinnamon Creek Drive, not far from Fredericksburg Road.

The man, believed to be in his late teens, was dead when officers arrived, police said.

Details regarding the shooting have not been released, but one person has been detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

