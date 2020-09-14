How to get registered to vote from your car at Spurs drive-through event

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are helping people get registered to vote for the upcoming elections from their cars.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment and MOVE Texas are hosting a drive-through voter registration event Tuesday evening at the AT&T Center.

MOVE Texas is a local nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots organization that helps youth communities through civic education.

The drive-through event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in Lot 3 at the arena.

It is free and open to the public, regardless of voter status or eligibility.

People can stay in their cars and talk to voting professionals who will walk them through the registration process. They will then be registered to vote on the spot.

The deadline to register for the November elections is Oct. 5.

The event will feature an appearance by The Coyote and a limited-edition Spurs “VOTE” t-shirt will also be available for purchase with proceeds going to MOVE Texas.

Following the voter’s registration, attendees can park in Lot 2 to take advantage of photo opportunities and purchase merchandise.

Attendees must wear a face covering if they choose to participate in the photos and buy merchandise. You can find more information about the event here.

(Spurs Vote Shirt)

