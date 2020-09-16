WATCH LIVE: Crane collision injures more than 20 people in Austin, authorities say

81ºF

At least 20 have been hospitalized in incident

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Austin, Texas

First responders in Austin are tending to more than a dozen injured people after two cranes reportedly collided, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

On Wednesday morning, the fire department received reports of the collision. Multiple ambulances responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Robert Browning Street.

According to the latest update provided by the agency, at least 22 people are injured and 20 of them will be taken to the hospital.

Rescue attempts are underway to save a crane operator, authorities said.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

