Woman catches 9-foot tiger shark near Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Large shark catches off the Texas coast are more common than you might think.

One of the most recent anglers to land a big fish is Josie Silva who caught a 9-foot tiger shark south of Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi on Labor Day.

“I hooked on at 7:39 p.m. and it took me 40 minutes to bring her to shore, [and] five minutes to measure her and send her back out,” Silva told KSAT.

Silva said her shark catch was part of Texas Shark Rodeo which is a catch-photo-release team-oriented, shark-fishing tournament with an emphasis on tagging and collecting data for the conservation of sharks.

“Our team is the Team 3rd Coast Beach Bums. The rod I used I made myself the week before,” Silva said. “The rod I used is by Steadfast. My fiancé is a rod builder with MLJ rods and is showing me how to build as well. The reel is an Avet TRX80.”

Silva said she’s only been shark fishing for about a year and a half and that her fiance is the one responsible for introducing her to the sport.

She gave credit to her “amazing team” and said they all “help each other out and support each other.”

“We see it as a catch for the team, but it’s my personal best,” Silva said.

