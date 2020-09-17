Tips to help put your mind at ease and avoid nightmares

Almost everyone can experience nightmares — especially during a pandemic.

People’s days are often filled with online school for children, social distancing, masks and a daily death toll, so it’s no wonder 50 to 85 percent of adults are having nightmares.

If this is something you struggle with, here are some tips from CNN that could help put your mind at ease.

Establish a sleep routine

Nightmares occur during rapid eye movement sleep, the phase during which our muscles relax and when we dream. Waking up during a R-E-M sleep cycle enables recollection of the dream and resulting distress. Setting regular sleep and waking times, making your room is dark and cool, and avoiding caffeine during the mid-afternoon can help establish a better sleep routine.

Cut back on alcohol

Alcoholic beverages can induce restlessness and awakenings throughout the night — potentially helping you remember nightmares. Having a drink at least three hours before bedtime is okay, but pay attention if it causes a post-dinner nap and if you’re more awake at bedtime. If it alters your sleep schedule, it’s probably best not to drink it.

Try not to eat before bed

The national sleep foundation says snacking can boost metabolism, which causes your brain to be more active.

Journal your worries

Journaling can be helpful for alleviating nightmares and stress in general. Writing down your feelings can also help manage stress.

Check up on your mental health

If nothing works and you’re still having nightmares, talk with a therapist or sleep specialist. Nightmares might be a sign of a larger issue.