Texas senator weighs in on COVID-19′s impact on court system

SAN ANTONIO – The technology used during remote court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay in some form, according to Texas Sen.Judith Zaffirini.

Zaffirini, who represents Senate District 21, told lawyers during a Zoom training Wednesday to get used to the remote hearings.

“I believe that simply because of the popularity and because of convenience that more judges, more attorneys and more clients will want virtual hearings,” Zaffirini said, adding that the hearings are also economically attractive.

The hour-long training was hosted by Zaffirini, David Slayton of the State Office of Court Administration and Justice Rebeca Martinez of the 4th Court of Appeals.

Zaffirini said that the main downside of remote hearings is the backlog created in the absence of jury trials.

“There’s no way that the number of cases can be heard with the same speed and efficiency that they were before,” she said.

Also on KSAT.com: