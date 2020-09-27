Man killed in head-on crash with VIA bus on far East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a head-on crash with a VIA bus on the city’s far East Side, according to Leon Valley police.

The crash happened around 6 a.m., Sunday, in the 5700 block of Foster Road, near Seguin Road.

Witnesses say the man’s vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of a VIA bus, going the opposite direction, when it struck the bus head-on.

The driver of the bus tried to avoid the collision and veered right, jumping a curb at the time of the crash, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the VIA bus and the two to three passengers that were on the bus during the crash were uninjured.

Police have closed off North Foster Road, from Seguin Road to Heritage Lake, as authorities continue to assess the scene. Traffic is being re-routed through the back of a neighboring H-E-B.

The investigation is still ongoing and it’s currently unclear what lead to the deadly crash at this time.

