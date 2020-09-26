76ºF

Local News

Officials: Driver facing possible intoxication assault charges after overnight high-speed crash

Driver and passenger are hospitalized but are in stable condition, police say

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Northeast side, SAPD, Vehicle crash, Extraction
Vehicle crash in 16500 Henderson Pass, Sept. 26, 2020
Vehicle crash in 16500 Henderson Pass, Sept. 26, 2020 (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is facing possible charges of intoxication assault after San Antonio police say he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree at a high rate of speed overnight.

The crash happened around 1:48 a.m., Saturday, in the 16500 block of Henderson Pass.

Police said the driver was traveling southbound on Henderson Pass at a high rate of speed, near Turkey Point, when he lost control of his vehicle, drove through an empty lot and hit a tree.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Central Baptist Hospital for treatment of injuries. Both are in stable condition, police say.

The driver is facing possible charges of intoxication assault and police say he is under the suspicion of alcohol.

RELATED: Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Southeast Side, police say

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: