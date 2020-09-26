76ºF

Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Southeast Side, police say

Victim said to have ‘massive head trauma'

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police investigating hit and run, Sept. 26, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition following a suspected hit and run incident on the city’s Southeast Side early Saturday morning, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened around 1:24 a.m., Saturday, near Steves and Clark Avenues.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the middle of the street with massive head trauma.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Police continue to work this case and believe it to be a hit and run; however, at last check, no description of the vehicle involved is available.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article when new information becomes available.

