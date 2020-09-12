SAPD: Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized after a hit-and-run while trying to cross a street on the city’s Southwest Side, San Antonio police say.

The hit-and-run happened near South Zarzamora and Southwest Military on Friday night.

Police say the pedestrian was using a crosswalk and a driver in a green Toyota Tundra traveling down Zarzamora hit them and kept going.

Officers tracked down the Tundra using a description given to them by witnesses and stopped the vehicle near Cavalier and Zarzamora.

The two people in the truck were given a field sobriety test. Neither of them were intoxicated, police said.

One person was detained, and the driver faces a failure to stop and render aid charge.

The pedestrian was transported to University Hospital in serious condition but was stable, officials said.