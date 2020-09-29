Guadalupe County detention officer arrested, charged with improper sexual activity, sheriff says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A Guadalupe County detention officer was arrested Monday by county investigators and Texas Rangers, Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said.

Ashley Morales, who was employed by the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center, is charged with violations of the civil rights of a person in custody and improper sexual activity in custody or under supervision, Zwicke said.

The Seguin Gazette reported sheriff’s personnel had learned about two ago that Morales was possibly having sexual contact with a male inmate

The sheriff said Morales was terminated from her position and is no longer associated with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Morales is in the Guadalupe County Jail on a $50,000 bond.