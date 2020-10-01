SAPD: Man wounded in exchange of gunfire at motel and nearby gas station

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot in the leg when gunfire was exchanged on the city’s South Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from South Presa Street after receiving word of the shooting.

According to police, an altercation started at a motel across the street and then spilled to a nearby Shell gas station parking lot.

Police said the shots were fired at the motel and the victim exchanged gunfire with suspects that were in two vehicles that fled the scene.

Officials did not say what the motive was to the shooting.

The injured man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.