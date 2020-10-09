‘It was pure chaos:’ 12-foot, 600+ pound gator gives Florida hunter black eye before capture

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida is outdoing itself with crazy animal stories this week with a record-breaking Burmese python, and now a 12-foot, 1-inch alligator.

A Florida trio legally captured the 600-700-pound gator Tuesday night in Flagler County.

Matthew Farlow said he, his brother Robby Farlow and friend Tyler Greene caught the massive gator in a tributary of the St. Johns River, according to News4Jax.

Matthew Farlow told the Jacksonville news station that the men planned to keep and eat the meat, mount the head and will be using the skin for boots, wallets and belts. “Nothing goes to waste."

Monster gator captured in Flagler County.

Matthew Farlow described the capture in a Facebook post saying, “Flipped the switch on a dinosaur. It was pure chaos. This beast gave Robby Farlow a right hook and a black eye and destroyed a bang stick and broke a boat trailer. 12′1 and between 600-700 pounds. Thanks Tyler Greene for making it all happen," according to News4Jax.

Meanwhile, in Texas, a mystery creature washed up on the beach at Padre Island National Seashore. (Officials still don’t know what it is).