18-foot, 9-inch record-breaking Burmese python caught in Florida

Florida – While Texas is dealing with a mystery creature that washed up on the beach last week, Florida has a new record-breaking Burmese python.

An 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python captured in South Florida set a new record, according to a Facebook post from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

News4Jax reported that the massive snake was caught by members of the FWC Python Action Team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program.

Python Action Team Members are paid to remove and turn pythons in to the FWC.

The massive “behemoth of a snake” weighs an impressive 104 pounds.

“The removal of this female snake is a triumph for our native wildlife and habitats and a great example of the partnership between our two programs working toward our goal of removing nonnative pythons,” Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said.

In Florida, “pythons can be humanely killed on private lands at anytime with landowner permission - no permit required- and the FWC encourages people to remove and kill pythons from private lands whenever possible,” according to MyFWC.com.

The state also offers several programs that allow public participation in Burmese python removal and management efforts.

Record-breaker! Members of our Python Action Team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination... Posted by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Think that’s crazy? A 12-foot, 600+ pound gator gave a Florida hunter a black eye before it was captured. He said, “it was pure chaos.”