Driver hits man at Southwest Side intersection, killing him, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he ran across a Southwest Side street and was hit by a vehicle, San Antonio police said.

Police say the crash happened on Tuesday night at the intersection of West Mayfield Boulevard and South Zarzamora Street.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was running east across South Zarzamora Street and was struck by a woman driving in the outside lane, police said.

Emergency medical services personnel attempted to save the victim. He died at the scene, police said.

Officials say the woman did not see the man and stopped after she hit him. She’s not expected to face any charges.

