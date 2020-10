SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a driver who crashed their truck into a train early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near Quintana Road and General Hudnell on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the driver crashed the pickup truck into the train then got out of the vehicle and fled northbound on Couples Road on foot.

Police said there was damage to the front of the train.

No injures were reported.