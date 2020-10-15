The Spurs Coyote can deliver Halloween goodies right to your door this Halloween

SAN ANTONIO – Trick-or-treating may not happen this year for many San Antonians due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, some kids will still be able to receive candy right at their doorstep from one of the city’s most popular celebrities.

The San Antonio Spurs Mascot, The Coyote, can bring Halloween right to your door with his ‘kinda sorta super spooky’ Halloween Candy Drop, which runs from Oct. 29 - Nov. 1.

Kids across the San Antonio area can receive a visit from The Coyote and a goodie bag “filled with Spurs swag and sweet treats in tow,” team officials said.

You can register for the event beginning Friday, Oct. 16 at noon until Friday, Oct. 23. It will cost $50 per household and will include one goodie bag for one child. Any additional goodie bags will cost $10 each.

The event is presented by Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros.

If you’re a member of the Coyote Kids Club, members will be able to register early with a link in the Coyote Kids Club Newsletter at 10 a.m., Friday.

Costumes and traditional Halloween decorations are also encouraged because after all, it is still Halloween!

Visits from The Coyote are on a first-come, first-served basis and those that are outside of a 30-mile radius from the AT&T Center will be accommodated as much as possible.

To learn more about the event, visit the Spurs' website here.

