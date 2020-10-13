Looking for Halloween fun that isn’t trick-or-treating? Nextdoor’s Treat Map has a few solutions

SAN ANTONIO – A recent nationwide poll found that 73% of registered app users on Nextdoor, a social networking site for neighborhoods, are looking for an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating this year.

According to the company, neighborhoods are looking for different ways to spread holiday cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic and Nextdoor has come up with solutions for you and your family, just steps away from your front door.

Users can use this year’s “Treat Map” on Nextdoor to share which lower risk festivities they are participating in including haunted decor, pumpkin projects, or a costume wave parade.

Using the app, families can explore the map to see how people in their area celebrating and plan a festive Halloween night or sight-seeing route.

Additionally, Nextdoor has teamed up with Party City to launch an augmented reality experience.

Using a smartphone camera with the Nextdoor app, families can go to the Treat Map to find and bring to life Halloween-themed “Virtual Visitors” in their homes, neighborhoods, and local Party City stores.

Users can snap a photo and share their discoveries to the Nextdoor newsfeed as new characters are released throughout the Halloween season.

For more information, visit Nextdoor by clicking here.

Watch a video on how Nextdoor’s Treat Map works in the player below:

Read also: