San Antonio Metro Health releases safety guidelines for Halloween, trick-or-treating

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t canceled Halloween in San Antonio, but revelers need to take precautions for a safe spooky season, according to the Metropolitan Health District.

Metro Health released guidelines for residents on how to party, trick-or-treat and hand out candy safely for the first holiday of the fall season.

Halloween masks should not take the place of face coverings, officials said.

If you’re out trick-or-treating, maintain six feet of distance from other parties, limit the size of your group to only household members, don’t go into other people’s homes and only consume pre-packaged food (as in, avoid bullet-style offerings).

Residents should only hand out candy if they are feeling well, Metro Health says, and they should do so away from their house, such as a driveway or edge of the yard.

Officials said candy can be placed on a disinfected table in a grab-and-go fashion.

Metro Health trick-or-treating guidelines (COSA/Bexar County)

Adult Halloween parties are safer when outdoors and in small groups, according to guidelines. Party-goers should avoid crowded indoor gatherings, shared beverages (like a punch bowl), and buffet-style settings.

While COVID-19 has changed holidays this year, Metro Health said it’s still possible to have a safe Halloween as long as masks are used, hands are washed often and social distancing is maintained.

“If we continue working together to stop the spread of COVID-19, our community will be able to safely enjoy Halloween and other holidays later this year, "Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release. “Make the right decisions now to do what’s best for your health and the health of others. Our frontline workers, teachers, students, and most vulnerable residents are counting on you.”

Nirenberg introduced the guidelines at Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, when he confirmed 214 new virus cases and zero new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, San Antonio has logged 59,153 total COVID-19 cases and 1,168 total deaths. The 7-day moving average of cases is 134.

City officials also reported that 203 patients are hospitalized, 84 are in the intensive care unit and 39 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player below.