Car chase on the Southwest Side results in four arrests, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Four minors are in custody after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a stolen car chase Friday afternoon, officials say.

The incident started at Pinn Road after the driver, who was speeding, refused to stop.

The Department of Public Safety said the driver eventually exited Valley Hi off of Loop 410. The man tried crossing a grassy field, but lost control.

Four people got out of the vehicle and started running. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was also called in to help with the response.

All four were taken into custody and the driver was charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Two other minors and a 17-year-old were charged with evading arrest.

