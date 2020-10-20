Looking for a nutritious, yummy yogurt? Try these

SAN ANTONIO – With so many choices, there can be confusion in the yogurt aisle. So, Consumer Reports rated 37 vanilla yogurts for taste and nutrition to help you find a few to try.

Consumer Reports tested dairy and non-dairy versions.

“We were happy to see that some of the yogurts that scored tops for taste were among the lowest in added sugars,” said Consumer Reports nutritionist Amy Keating.

The top spots went to Greek or Icelandic yogurts. These are often strained, which not only thickens the yogurt, but removes some of the carbohydrates and concentrates on the protein.

Consumer Reports found the following yogurts are the best of the bunch: Icelandic Provisions 1.5% Milk Fat Traditional Skyr Yogurt Vanilla, Siggi’s Whole Milk Icelandic Skyr Yogurt Vanilla and Fage TruBlend Low Fat Greek Yogurt.

Non-dairy alternatives are made from almond, coconut, soy or oat milk.

“While plant-based yogurts have live and active cultures. In many cases, manufacturers have to add nutrients like calcium to make them comparable to dairy yogurts,” Keating said.

Of the 15 non-dairy ones tested, Consumer Reports said the better tasting ones were coconut-based. Those included Oui by Yoplait Coconut Dairy Alternative Vanilla and Trader Joe’s Cultured Coconut Milk Yogurt Vanilla.