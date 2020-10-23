Costco now selling COVID-19 saliva test kits online

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a Costco member and you’re looking for a less invasive COVID-19 test than the nasal swab, you’re in luck.

Costco warehouses are now selling COVID-19 saliva test kits online, according to its website. Customers have two options to choose from: the COVID-19 Saliva PCR Test Kit with Video Observation at $139.99, or just the COVID-19 Saliva PCR Test Kit, for $129.99.

The test kits are provided by AZOVA, a telemedicine company.

If you purchase the saliva test kits, they will be delivered to your home or you can register for an in-pharmacy test, according to AZOVA’s website.

Here’s how the process will work:

You’ll need to complete a health assessment and register for a lab order for each COVID-19 Saliva PCR test kit purchased on Costco.com . This is required to receive your test kit(s), according to AZOVA.

You should receive your ordered test kit within two days time.

If you ordered the kit with video observation, follow this link to schedule a session with AZOVA’s Patient Services Team.

Each saliva collection tube has a unique device ID number that is used to link your sample with your results, according to AZOVA. When you take the test, follow the instructions and register each device ID by clicking here.

Next, you’ll need to provide your saliva sample in accordance with the kit’s instructions. Then, just drop off your kit at your nearest UPS location.

You should receive your results within 24-48 hours after the lab receives your test kit if you also purchased the video observation. Otherwise, you may receive your results within 24-72 hours. You can view your results in the AZOVA app.

COVID-19 testing is also available at several locations in Bexar County, for both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents.

To learn more about where to get tested for COVID-19, contact a medical provider or visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

RELATED: Where you can get tested for COVID-19 in San Antonio, Bexar County