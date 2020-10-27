Check out this million-dollar home on 10 acres for sale in San Antonio

This million-dollar property has plenty of land and all the views of the Texas Hill Country but it’s within the San Antonio city limits.

This listing comes with picturesque views and a 3,477 square foot home on just over 10 acres.

There are four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms at 9080 Camino Del Sol.

According to the listing, the property also comes with a “sparkling pool and spa with full summer kitchen.”

There’s also an oversized pass-through detached three-car garage and two workshop areas.

The property is currently listed for $1.35 million.

9080 Camino Del Sol (Paige to Page Photography)

