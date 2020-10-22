See inside the San Antonio home just sold by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s home in the Dominion has sold after 113 days on the market.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home is approximately 9,640 square feet and is located at 41 Vineyard Drive in San Antonio’s exclusive Dominion neighborhood.

The estate was previously on the market for 125 days before it was taken off the market.

Kuper Sotheby’s realtor Binkan Cinaroglu previously told KSAT that one of the biggest draws of the home was the double gate security and the wine cellar.

Wine cellar at 41 Vineyard Drive (Shutterbug Studios/Kuper Sotheby's International Realty)

According to an article in the San Antonio Business Journal, the property was purchased on October 14 for an undisclosed price.

Inside the home, which was last listed for $3.1 million, there are floor-to-ceiling windows, an elevator, and spacious guest bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The photos and video in this article were provided by Shutterbug Studios via Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

