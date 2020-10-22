These San Antonio area ZIP codes have the highest average selling price for homes

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s housing market is growing at its fastest pace in more than a decade, according to a recent market report by Zillow.

While Texas is a non-disclosure state, which means specific sold prices on individual homes are not required to be disclosed, KSAT was able to obtain sales records from the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) about the top 10 ZIP codes with the highest average selling price.

Most of the high-priced homes were located in a cluster of zip codes outside Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side that includes Fair Oaks Ranch and Boerne. Garden Ridge was another hot spot in addition to the enclave cities of Shavano Park, Olmos Park and Alamo Heights.

The map below details which ZIP codes made the top 10 and what the average sold price for a home is in that particular ZIP code.

Here are the average prices per square foot for the ZIP codes with the highest overall average selling prices according to SABOR:

78257 - $186.60

78006 - $165.08

78215 - $165.95

78209 - $218.51

78256 - $156.99

78255 - $142.80

78231 - $161.18

78212 - $191.96

78015 - $143.84

78132 - $160.39

The data is based on averages provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors from dates ranging between Jan. 1, 2020 to Oct. 12, 2020.

Fun fact: ZIP is an acronym for Zone Improvement Plan and was introduced in 1963 by the United States Postal Service.

