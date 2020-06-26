Take a virtual tour through Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s home in the Dominion is for sale and KSAT has photos for fans and real-estate lovers alike to tour the beautiful estate.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home is approximately 9,640 square feet and is located at 41 Vineyard Drive in San Antonio’s exclusive Dominion neighborhood.

The exterior of the home features wrap-around porches and balconies, a full outdoor kitchen and a detached, 600-square-foot, temperature-controlled wine room with storage for more than 3,000 bottles of vino.

Inside the home, currently listed for $3.1 million, you’ll find floor-to-ceiling windows, an elevator, and spacious guest bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

Wine cellar at 41 Vineyard Drive (Shutterbug Studios/Kuper Sotheby's International Realty)

The photos and video in this article were provided by Shutterbug Studios via Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.