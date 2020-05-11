Video takes you inside exclusive $5.2 million Boerne ranch

BOERNE, Texas – Ever wondered what the inside of a million-dollar Texas Hill Country ranch looks like?

Located in an area of exclusive ranches, 6713 Ranger Creek in Boerne is a nearly 86-acre ranch with five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

After you enter the first gate onto the $5.2 million property, an oak-lined road leads you to the second set of automatic gates before you reach the approximately 6,518 square foot home.

The predominately single-story home is more than most of us can afford but it makes for some true real estate eye-candy.

The backyard comes with a pool, gazebo, stacked stone fireplace and a wet bar.

There’s also a chicken coop if you’re into farm-fresh eggs.