This is what the inside of a million-dollar San Antonio condo looks like

SAN ANTONIO – Ever wonder what the inside of million-dollar condos looks like in San Antonio?

Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty realtor Binkan Cinaroglu is giving KSAT an inside look at a “rare opportunity” to combine two luxury condo units on the 15th floor of The Broadway building.

Video shows units 1502 and 1503 which include walls of floor-to-ceiling windows with golf course and downtown San Antonio views.

The 3,678-square-foot space is currently listed for just under $2.5 million and includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

One unit includes a primary and guest bedroom while the other “offers a single master sized suite with the same level of detail complete with travertine tile, marble countertops, and a gourmet kitchen," according to the listing.

There is a 24-hour valet service along with concierge at The Broadway and the location is prime for downtown with quick access to museums and five-star dining locations.

Related articles: