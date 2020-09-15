Peek at $1.65 million estate in the Dominion complete with ‘outdoor sanctuary’

SAN ANTONIO – Another million-dollar estate is up for sale in the exclusive Dominion area of San Antonio and video is giving people a peek inside.

The massive home is roughly 7,643 square feet with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

“The master suite boasts a spa-like bathroom with Carrera marble found thorough-out, steam shower, free-standing tub overlooking the private garden, and large walk-in closets with extensive built-ins,” according to the listing. “The grounds complement a true outdoor sanctuary with canopies of mature trees, lavish and lush greenery create a park-like setting with a sparkling pool and spa with water feature.”

There is also an outdoor kitchen and a cabana at 1 Dartford Lane, which sits along a golf course with views of the 11th fairway at the Dominion Country Club.

The Dominion is home to several Spurs players and has also included homes of other celebrities including George Strait.

