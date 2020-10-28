Arson investigators working to determine cause of fire at old Sonic restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at an abandoned Sonic restaurant early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in by a passerby around 3:30 a.m. at an old Sonic in the 4500 block of Rittiman Road, not far from Loop 410 on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters arrived to find flames showing inside the building.

Fire officials said firefighters were able to open up the boarded building and put the fire out quickly and without incident. They are now working to put out a few hot spots.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.

The cause is not currently known, and a damage estimate to the building was not given.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.