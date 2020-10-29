66ºF

Converse police searching for 15-year-old missing since Oct. 2

Santos was last seen in 300 block of Converse Center Street

Converse police are searching for Santos, 15, who disappeared on Oct. 2.
SAN ANTONIO – Police in Converse are searching for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared after getting into a silver car on Oct. 2.

Converse police identified the teen as Santos, who was last seen in the 300 block of Converse Center Street after she allegedly ran away.

Santos was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and red and white Nike tennis shoes when she left. Her hair is bleached and she may be wearing glasses.

She is 5-feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Police said she may be with her boyfriend who travels to and from Houston.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 210-988-1536.

